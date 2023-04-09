Snapped: Frosty, the… Easter Bunny?

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – In Wyoming, sometimes the Easter Bunny and Frosty the Snowman team up…

Fremont County resident Amanda Lemons shared these photos and the following message: “Easter eve snow bunny sculpture by Virgil Lemons and his mama and papa. Happy Easter everyone!”