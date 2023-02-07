#Snapped: Fort Washakie morning

#Snapped in Wind River Country
#Snapped in Wind River Country
h/t Dana Johnson Harr

Dana Johnson Harr shared she snapped these photos just down the road from Fort Washakie School.

h/t Dana Johnson Harr

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.