Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

A Cooper’s Hawk hit a Eurasian Dove at full speed, ripping the bird apart and scattering feathers everywhere. Eurasian Doves are an invasive species often misidentified as pigeons or mourning doves. A Cooper’s Hawk defended his kill of a Eurasian Dove – {h/t Randy Tucker} A Cooper’s Hawk ripped at the breast of a Eurasian Dove he took out of the air – {h/t Randy Tucker} A Cooper’s Hawk ripped a piece of Eurasian Dove breast meat loose – {h/t Randy Tucker}