Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – The shared photos were snapped by Mike Kenney and Matthew Dillon on Sunday, April 23, who both took full advantage of the Aurora Borealis visibility. Thanks for sharing, 10’rs! Aurora display last night between 10 and 11 pm, 10 mi NW of Dubois, looking up the Dunoir Valley. h/t Mike Kenney Northern lights over Lander on April 23, 2023. h/t Matthew Dillon