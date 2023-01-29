Snapped: Approaching storm

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Rose Vowles captured these photos. She shared the following about them: “A winter storm was approaching on Sun. Jan. 22. This is a panorama of the Wind River Mountains looking across the canyon as seen from the ridge of Red Canyon. Under the blue sky on the left is Red Canyon Overlook on the highway. On the right of the photo, you can see the red walls of the canyon.” h/t Rose Vowles