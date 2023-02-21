SMS Wranglers finished 3rd in Bighorn Basin Conference

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Shoshoni Middle School Wranglers finished 3rd in the Bighorn Basin Conference this past weekend in Greybull.

Shoshoni finished their regular season 11-3, only beaten by Rocky Mountain, which put them into the conference as seed two. Their coaches this year were Jordan Whitener, head coach, and Cory Clemetson, assistant coach.

They beat Meeteetse in the first round, only to lose to Greybull in their second game. They finished out the conference play by beating Burlington for 3rd place. Ending their entire season 13-4.

They were a good group of kids and parents this year, shared Coach Whitener. The parents were very supportive as well.

Caden Kisling and Jordan Gilbertson were a dynamic duo, Whitener continued. They helped the team in many facets and were a big addition. The two are headed to high school next year.

Way to go, Wranglers!