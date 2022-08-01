Smoky conditions caused from wildfires in Idaho, California, Oregon

Vince Tropea
Smoke rolling through Lander, caused by Idaho, Oregon and California wildfires. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Fremont County, WY) – In addition to the previously reported smoke from wildfires in Idaho, the National Weather Service in Riverton now advises that fires from California and Oregon are adding to the mix.

“Some mid/high-level smoke from Idaho and points west drifting across mainly the north half of the region Sunday through Monday,” a report from the NWSR states.

“High mixing heights allow for excellent smoke dispersal despite a relative lack of notable transport wind.”

The red dots in the image below indicate where active wildfires are located.

h/t NWSR

