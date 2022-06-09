#Smiles: Two Fremont County athletes were selected for the Wyoming High School All-Star soccer game

(Fremont County, WY) – Two 2022 graduates from Fremont County have been selected to compete in the Wyoming High School All-Star soccer game. Kamdyn Sheets from Riverton High School and Kellon Donahue from Lander Valley High School were selected.

Head coach for the Lady Wolverines soccer team Tanya Santee and Wolverines head coach Brady Samuelson were also selected as coaches in the event.

The contest takes place on June 18 in Gillette with kickoff time starting at 10 a.m. for the girls and 12 p.m. for the boys.

