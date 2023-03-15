Smiles: Three Wolverines earn All-State Honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Riverton, WY) – The 4A All-State selections were released Tuesday afternoon, with Three Riverton athletes being named All-State! 4A does a first team and a second team!

Paizley Jackson – 4A Girls Second Team

Parker Paxton – 4A Boys First Team

Darrick DeVries – 4A Boys First Team

WCA guidelines state that current WCA member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. All nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference selections. The WCA is not responsible for any criteria or selection process used in selecting All-Conference awards. Criteria for All-State selection is left up to the sports association. 14 student-athletes in each classification are awarded Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball.