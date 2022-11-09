Smiles: Three Fremont County athletes earn All-State Volleyball honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association announced the All-State Volleyball players on Wednesday. Players who were recognized were voted on by the coaches. Fremont County saw three athletes earn All-State honors.
Here are the Fremont County All-State Volleyball recipients:
- Aggie Brown – Lander Valley High School
- Emmi Weber – Riverton High School
- Hailey Donelson – Shoshoni High School