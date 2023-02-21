Smiles: Six Lander swimmers made All-State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association recently released their All-State selections for for the 2023 season, with six Lander Tigers making the cut fresh off of their 27th 3A State Championship win in a row. Brayden Brown, one of the All-State recipients, gets congratulated after beating the LVHS 500 record. h/t Janet Mullins-Kaiser

The Fremont County All-State recipients include:

Brayden Brown

Dylan Huelskamp

Benny Kulow

Reed McFadden

Noah Larson

Finn Richards

Congratulations Tigers!