Smiles: Six Lander swimmers made All-State

LVHS poses after winning at States for the 27th year in a row. h/t Janet Mullins-Kaiser

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association recently released their All-State selections for for the 2023 season, with six Lander Tigers making the cut fresh off of their 27th 3A State Championship win in a row.

Brayden Brown, one of the All-State recipients, gets congratulated after beating the LVHS 500 record. h/t Janet Mullins-Kaiser

The Fremont County All-State recipients include:

  • Brayden Brown
  • Dylan Huelskamp
  • Benny Kulow
  • Reed McFadden
  • Noah Larson
  • Finn Richards

Congratulations Tigers!

The full 3A All State recipient list is below.

h/t Wyoming Coaches Association

