Smiles: Shoshoni basketball team brought home 3rd in Casper Youth Basketball Tournament

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Shoshoni boys’ basketball team, comprised of 7th and 8th graders, played in the 33rd annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament this past weekend, and they brought home 3rd place in the silver division.

The tournament hosted 122 teams made up of 3rd through 8th grades.

The Shoshoni team played teams like Jackson, Pinedale, Lusk, Rock Springs, Burns, and some teams made up of our local schools.

“This tournament was a triple elimination bracket and these young men showed up and showed out bringing back some hardware from one of Wyoming’s largest basketball stages,” shared coach Jordan Whitener.

“These fellas played 5 games in 2 days and were able to stay winning. Pinedale eliminated us from playing for the championship.

“It was a team effort from players, parents, and big thank you to everyone who’s helped.”