#Smiles: RHS Theatre are state champions in two categories at Wyoming Thespian Festival

2022 Wyoming Thespian Festival champions, Riverton High School Wolverines. h/t RHS Facebook page photo

(Gillette, WY) – The 2022 Wyoming Thespian Festival took place in Gillette from Thursday, December 8 to 10, and congratulations are in order for the Riverton Wolverines, who took first place in two categories.

The Wolverines ended up taking first in both Devised and Proscenium Plays, according to a post shared on the Riverton High School (RHS) Facebook page.


The full results of the competition have yet to be shared, but should be updated here in the coming days.

Congratulations Wolverines!

