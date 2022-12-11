Smiles: RHS Theatre are state champions in two categories at Wyoming Thespian Festival

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Gillette, WY) – The 2022 Wyoming Thespian Festival took place in Gillette from Thursday, December 8 to 10, and congratulations are in order for the Riverton Wolverines, who took first place in two categories.

The Wolverines ended up taking first in both Devised and Proscenium Plays, according to a post shared on the Riverton High School (RHS) Facebook page.



The full results of the competition have yet to be shared, but should be updated here in the coming days.

Congratulations Wolverines!