Smiles: One local athlete received All-State for 3A basketball

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – One local student-athlete was named the 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball for 3A.

Brenon Stauffenberg – Lander

WCA guidelines state that current WCA member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. All nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference selections. The WCA is not responsible for any criteria or selection process used in selecting All-Conference awards. Criteria for All-State selection is left up to the sport association. 14 student-athletes in each classification are awarded Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball.