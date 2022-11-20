Smiles: Many Fremont County athletes earn All-Conference Honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Fremont County, WY) – The selections of All-Conference have been announced, which feature many Fremont County athletes with the honors. 1A 9-Man West had 18 total athletes from Fremont County make the list. Players who make received the honors are selected by coaches.
Here is a look at All-Conference selections
Note: 3A and 4A All-Conference is by positions, while 1A 6-Man, 1A 9-Man, and 2A do not have All-Conference by positions.
Shoshoni
- Julian Cabello
- Cannon Campbell
- Korbin DeWitt
- Trey Fike
- Dom Jarvis
- Kellen Linnan
- Tucker Maddock
- Alex Mills
- Jaxson Stanley
- Pehton Trumpler
- Trumpler also won offensive player of the year for the 1A 9-Man West
Wind River
- Casey Befus
- Cooper Fedrick
- Carter Fowler
- Jaycee HErbert
- Tucker Jensen
- Cadler Johnson
- Blake Synder
Wyoming Indian
- Teryn Martel
Dubois
- Kaden Chamley
- Nick Navas
- Jonah oard
- Clayton Rux
- Ryan Wells
- Wyatt Trembly
Lander
- Brenon Stauffenberg – Quarterback
- Jack Pasquinelli – Running back
- Rope Glick – Offensive Line
- Wesley Downes – Defensive Lineman
- Matisse Weaver – Defensive Lineman
- Gabe Harris – Linebacker
Riverton
- Nick McIntosh – Wide Reciever
- Bryce Mason – Defensive Lineman
- Braden Vincent – Linebacker
- Derek DeVries – Special Teams