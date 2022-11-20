#Smiles: Many Fremont County athletes earn All-Conference Honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The selections of All-Conference have been announced, which feature many Fremont County athletes with the honors. 1A 9-Man West had 18 total athletes from Fremont County make the list. Players who make received the honors are selected by coaches.

Here is a look at All-Conference selections

Note: 3A and 4A All-Conference is by positions, while 1A 6-Man, 1A 9-Man, and 2A do not have All-Conference by positions.

Shoshoni

  • Julian Cabello
  • Cannon Campbell
  • Korbin DeWitt
  • Trey Fike
  • Dom Jarvis
  • Kellen Linnan
  • Tucker Maddock
  • Alex Mills
  • Jaxson Stanley
  • Pehton Trumpler
    • Trumpler also won offensive player of the year for the 1A 9-Man West

Wind River

  • Casey Befus
  • Cooper Fedrick
  • Carter Fowler
  • Jaycee HErbert
  • Tucker Jensen
  • Cadler Johnson
  • Blake Synder

Wyoming Indian

  • Teryn Martel

Dubois

  • Kaden Chamley
  • Nick Navas
  • Jonah oard
  • Clayton Rux
  • Ryan Wells
  • Wyatt Trembly

Lander

  • Brenon Stauffenberg – Quarterback
  • Jack Pasquinelli – Running back
  • Rope Glick – Offensive Line
  • Wesley Downes – Defensive Lineman
  • Matisse Weaver – Defensive Lineman
  • Gabe Harris – Linebacker

Riverton

  • Nick McIntosh – Wide Reciever
  • Bryce Mason – Defensive Lineman
  • Braden Vincent – Linebacker
  • Derek DeVries – Special Teams

