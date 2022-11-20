Smiles: Many Fremont County athletes earn All-Conference Honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The selections of All-Conference have been announced, which feature many Fremont County athletes with the honors. 1A 9-Man West had 18 total athletes from Fremont County make the list. Players who make received the honors are selected by coaches.

Here is a look at All-Conference selections

Note: 3A and 4A All-Conference is by positions, while 1A 6-Man, 1A 9-Man, and 2A do not have All-Conference by positions.

Shoshoni

Julian Cabello

Cannon Campbell

Korbin DeWitt

Trey Fike

Dom Jarvis

Kellen Linnan

Tucker Maddock

Alex Mills

Jaxson Stanley

Pehton Trumpler Trumpler also won offensive player of the year for the 1A 9-Man West



Wind River

Casey Befus

Cooper Fedrick

Carter Fowler

Jaycee HErbert

Tucker Jensen

Cadler Johnson

Blake Synder

Wyoming Indian

Teryn Martel

Dubois

Kaden Chamley

Nick Navas

Jonah oard

Clayton Rux

Ryan Wells

Wyatt Trembly

Lander

Brenon Stauffenberg – Quarterback

Jack Pasquinelli – Running back

Rope Glick – Offensive Line

Wesley Downes – Defensive Lineman

Matisse Weaver – Defensive Lineman

Gabe Harris – Linebacker

Riverton