Smiles: LVHS Swim & Dive are the 2023 3A South Conference champions

(Lander, WY) – It was shared Saturday that the Tigers are the 2023 3A South Conference champions. In addition, a few records were broken during the conference meet held at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center.

“Dylan Huelskamp broke the 100 free conference record and was named athlete of the year,” according to the Tweet. “The 400 free relay of Huelskamp, Finn Richards, Reed McFadden, (and) Benny Kulow broke the 400 free relay conference record as well!”

As of Friday, 23 Tigers have qualified for the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held in Gilette on Feb. 16-17.

Way to go, Tigers!