Smiles: LVHS had multiple students place at FBLA State Competition; now eligible for Nationals in Atlanta

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Laramie, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA crew joins Lander Middle School in having a great showing at the State Competition in Laramie this year, with a first, second, and multiple third place finishes for students.
According to advisor John Rounds, this year there were over 500 members from around the state that competed in over 60 events.
“Lander had 14 student members compete and did very well again this year,” Rounds shared.
Below is a list of those who placed and also earned the right to compete at the National Conference in Atlanta, GA this summer against over 10,000 FBLA members from around the nation.
1st Place Finishers
- American Enterprise Report – Madison Clancy & Addi Rounds
2nd Place Finishers
- Community Service Project – Zoe Szymanski & Connor Higginbotham
3rd Place Finishers
- Local Chapter Annual Report – Shanti Junker, Elsi Sheridan, & Femke Erlandson
- Sports & Entertainment Management – Madi Clancy, Elsi Sheridan, & Femke Erlandson
- Intro to Business Procedures – Zoe Szymanski
- Intro to Business Concepts – Zoe Szymanski
- Intro to Business Communications – Zoe Szymanski
4th Place Finishers
- Journalism – Madison Clancy
Congratulations and good luck at Nationals, Tigers!