Smiles: LVHS had multiple students place at FBLA State Competition; now eligible for Nationals in Atlanta

(Laramie, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA crew joins Lander Middle School in having a great showing at the State Competition in Laramie this year, with a first, second, and multiple third place finishes for students.

According to advisor John Rounds, this year there were over 500 members from around the state that competed in over 60 events.

“Lander had 14 student members compete and did very well again this year,” Rounds shared.

Below is a list of those who placed and also earned the right to compete at the National Conference in Atlanta, GA this summer against over 10,000 FBLA members from around the nation.

1st Place Finishers

American Enterprise Report – Madison Clancy & Addi Rounds

2nd Place Finishers

Community Service Project – Zoe Szymanski & Connor Higginbotham

3rd Place Finishers

Local Chapter Annual Report – Shanti Junker, Elsi Sheridan, & Femke Erlandson

Sports & Entertainment Management – Madi Clancy, Elsi Sheridan, & Femke Erlandson

Intro to Business Procedures – Zoe Szymanski

Intro to Business Concepts – Zoe Szymanski

Intro to Business Communications – Zoe Szymanski

4th Place Finishers

Journalism – Madison Clancy

Congratulations and good luck at Nationals, Tigers!