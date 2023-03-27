Smiles: Lunar table designed by WIHS students selected as a finalist

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian High School NASA HUNCH program received the news recently that Darrius Boyer and Joaquin Redman made the finalist list with their project.

They designed and built a prototype of a lunar table that can be used when we go to the moon. To make the finalist list, you must have one of the top five projects nationwide.

The finalists now go to the Johnson Space Center to present to NASA engineers and astronauts in April. They will be gone from the 18-21.

Darrius and Joaquin are seniors and have been in the NASA HUNCH program for two years.

They did a really good job and worked really hard, shared teacher Scott Krassin.

This is the 3rd team to reach the finals in the last five years.