Smiles: Local kiddo selected as 2023 Jr. Musher

(Riverton, WY) – 11-year-old Noah Despain, of Riverton, was selected as a Jr. Musher for the 2023 Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race, which is currently underway.

On Friday, he had the opportunity to help with the race in Jackson and go for a ride with his Musher Chris Adkins.

“Being selected as a JR musher was very exciting but also nerve wracking because I have never been on a dog sled,” Noah shared with County 10. “I was able to meet my musher which was Chris Adkins, he was so nice to me and then introduced me to his dogs. I fell in love with one of them. Being in the sled was better than Disneyland it was the best day of my life.”

Noah earned this opportunity through his application, which included community service and writing an essay.

According to his mom Kirbie, “He was the only kiddo from Fremont County.”

Way to go, Noah! 🎉