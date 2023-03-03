Smiles: LMS students placed in 15 top spots at recent FBLA State Competition, now have chance to compete at Nationals

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Lander, WY) – Despite having to compete virtually due to weather, the Lander Middle School Sabers still had quite the showing at the FBLA (Future business Leaders of America) state competition in Douglas this past weekend, with students placing first in 11 categories, and four second place finishes.
The students were supposed to travel to Douglas for the competition, but because of dangerous weather conditions, members competed via Zoom in the LMS school library.
“Despite this challenge, Lander Middle did extremely well,” commented FBLA advisor Josie Rounds. “We are very proud of their effort and flexibility.”
The following members who placed 1st or 2nd in an event, have the opportunity to compete in one event at the national competition, which will take place this summer in Atlanta, GA.
1st Place Finishers:
- Lyla Rounds, Mckenzie Weber, & Kim Weber – Business Ethics
- Brianna Ong- Career Exploration
- Brianna Ong – Career Research
- Mackenzie Weber & Kim Weber – Critical Thinking
- Ty McWilliams – Elevator Speech
- Ty McWilliams – Exploring Computer Science
- Ty McWilliams – Financial Literacy
- Brianna Ong – Interpersonal Communication
- Brianna Ong & Callie Morey – Marketing Mix Challenge
- Amelia Leonard – Multimedia & Website Design
- Ella Giessman & Hadley Giessman – Video Game Design Challenge
2nd Place Finishers:
- Amelia Leonard – Digital Citizenship
- Hadley Giesmann – Elevator Speech
- Julia Gutierrez – Multimedia & Website Design
- Ty McWilliams – Video Game Design Challenge
Congratulations are also in order for the following third and fourth place finishers.
3rd Place Finishers:
- Callie Morey – Career Research
- Lyla Rounds – Financial Literacy
- Ella Giesmann & Lyla Rounds – Marketing Mix Challenge
4th Place Finishers:
- Callie Morey – Career Exploration
- Ella Giesmann – Exploring Computer Science
- Lyla Rounds – Exploring Technology
- Julia Guiterez – Interpersonal Communication
Well done, Sabers!