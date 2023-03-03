#Smiles: LMS students placed in 15 top spots at recent FBLA State Competition, now have chance to compete at Nationals

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
LMS FBLA State Competitors (Left to right: Callie Morey, Julia Gutierrez, Mackenzie Weber, Ty McWilliams, Lyla Rounds, Hadley Giesmann, Ella Giesmann, Brianna Ong, Amelia Leonard; Missing: Kimberly Weber) h/t Josie Rounds

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – Despite having to compete virtually due to weather, the Lander Middle School Sabers still had quite the showing at the FBLA (Future business Leaders of America) state competition in Douglas this past weekend, with students placing first in 11 categories, and four second place finishes.

The students were supposed to travel to Douglas for the competition, but because of dangerous weather conditions, members competed via Zoom in the LMS school library.

“Despite this challenge, Lander Middle did extremely well,” commented FBLA advisor Josie Rounds. “We are very proud of their effort and flexibility.”

The following members who placed 1st or 2nd in an event, have the opportunity to compete in one event at the national competition, which will take place this summer in Atlanta, GA.

1st Place Finishers:

  • Lyla Rounds, Mckenzie Weber, & Kim Weber – Business Ethics 
  • Brianna Ong- Career Exploration
  • Brianna Ong – Career Research
  • Mackenzie Weber & Kim Weber – Critical Thinking
  • Ty McWilliams – Elevator Speech
  • Ty McWilliams – Exploring Computer Science
  • Ty McWilliams – Financial Literacy
  • Brianna Ong – Interpersonal Communication
  • Brianna Ong & Callie Morey – Marketing Mix Challenge
  • Amelia Leonard – Multimedia & Website Design
  • Ella Giessman & Hadley Giessman – Video Game Design Challenge

2nd Place Finishers:

  • Amelia Leonard – Digital Citizenship
  • Hadley Giesmann – Elevator Speech
  • Julia Gutierrez – Multimedia & Website Design
  • Ty McWilliams – Video Game Design Challenge

Congratulations are also in order for the following third and fourth place finishers.

3rd Place Finishers:

  • Callie Morey – Career Research
  • Lyla Rounds – Financial Literacy
  • Ella Giesmann & Lyla Rounds – Marketing Mix Challenge

4th Place Finishers:

  • Callie Morey – Career Exploration
  • Ella Giesmann – Exploring Computer Science
  • Lyla Rounds – Exploring Technology 
  • Julia Guiterez – Interpersonal Communication

Well done, Sabers!

Ella Giesmann and Hadley Giesmann getting ready to present their Video game Challenge project. h/t Josie Rounds
Kimberly Weber and Lyla Rounds collaborate on a project. h/t Josie Rounds
Ella Giesmann and Hadley Giesmann Video game Challenge presentation. h/t Josie Rounds

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.