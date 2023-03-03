Smiles: LMS students placed in 15 top spots at recent FBLA State Competition, now have chance to compete at Nationals

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – Despite having to compete virtually due to weather, the Lander Middle School Sabers still had quite the showing at the FBLA (Future business Leaders of America) state competition in Douglas this past weekend, with students placing first in 11 categories, and four second place finishes.

The students were supposed to travel to Douglas for the competition, but because of dangerous weather conditions, members competed via Zoom in the LMS school library.

“Despite this challenge, Lander Middle did extremely well,” commented FBLA advisor Josie Rounds. “We are very proud of their effort and flexibility.”

The following members who placed 1st or 2nd in an event, have the opportunity to compete in one event at the national competition, which will take place this summer in Atlanta, GA.

1st Place Finishers:

Lyla Rounds, Mckenzie Weber, & Kim Weber – Business Ethics

Brianna Ong- Career Exploration

Brianna Ong – Career Research

Mackenzie Weber & Kim Weber – Critical Thinking

Ty McWilliams – Elevator Speech

Ty McWilliams – Exploring Computer Science

Ty McWilliams – Financial Literacy

Brianna Ong – Interpersonal Communication

Brianna Ong & Callie Morey – Marketing Mix Challenge

Amelia Leonard – Multimedia & Website Design

Ella Giessman & Hadley Giessman – Video Game Design Challenge

2nd Place Finishers:

Amelia Leonard – Digital Citizenship

Hadley Giesmann – Elevator Speech

Julia Gutierrez – Multimedia & Website Design

Ty McWilliams – Video Game Design Challenge

Congratulations are also in order for the following third and fourth place finishers.

3rd Place Finishers:

Callie Morey – Career Research

Lyla Rounds – Financial Literacy

Ella Giesmann & Lyla Rounds – Marketing Mix Challenge

4th Place Finishers:

Callie Morey – Career Exploration

Ella Giesmann – Exploring Computer Science

Lyla Rounds – Exploring Technology

Julia Guiterez – Interpersonal Communication