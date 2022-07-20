Smiles: Lil’ Legends brought home the championship this past weekend

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The 8U Lander Lil’ Legends beat Rock Springs in the championship game 15-6 to bring home the title in the 8U Machine Pitch Wyoming State Championship this past weekend.

Head coach Riley Weaver shared, “The girls did an amazing job. They were all great teammates to each other. Four different girls hit home runs during the tournament.”

After a loss in their first game, they ended the weekend 5-1.

Celebrating their accomplishment, they had a fire truck escort Sunday evening on Lander’s Main Street. h/t Riley Weaver

This is only the second softball championship brought back to Lander, according to coach Weaver, and the first one for 8U.

“I’m so proud of all the girls we couldn’t of done it without the support of all the parents.”

Way to go, Lil’ Legends!