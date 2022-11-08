Smiles: Lander Valley receives six All-State selections

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander Valley High School saw six swimmers earn All-State after it was announced by the Wyoming High School Coaches Association. To have earned All-State, swimmers must finish in the top two in individual events or first in the relay races.

Here are all who were selected for All-State: