Smiles: Lander Valley receives six All-State selections

Championship Team with the traditional post-championship plunge into the water including coaches Erik DeClue, Faith Hamilton, and Greg Anderson. h/t Jill Robertson photo

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander Valley High School saw six swimmers earn All-State after it was announced by the Wyoming High School Coaches Association. To have earned All-State, swimmers must finish in the top two in individual events or first in the relay races.

Here are all who were selected for All-State:

  • Katy Anderson
  • Lainy Duncan
  • Divya Forbis
  • Lillyan Hamilton
  • Josey Johnson
  • Lara Robertson

