#Smiles: Fremont County athletes playing for Gillette Edge women’s soccer team win big at San Diego Surf College Cup

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
The 2022 Surf College Cup division champions, the Gillette Edge. h/t Stacie Stark Morton photo

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(San Diego, CA) – The U-19 women’s travelling soccer team the Gillette Edge, recently travelled to San Diego to compete in the Surf College Cup 2022 tournament.

The Surf College Cup is a college showcase soccer tournament that consists of teams that have to apply a year in advance, with only 64 teams being chosen out of the more than 200 that apply.

This is the first year a Wyoming team has been selected, and not only did the Edge win their division, they did so undefeated.

Savannah Morton from Riverton and Delaney Sullivan from Lander represented Fremont County on the team, which is coached by Brian Hokanson.

Savannah and Delaney represent Fremont County at the tournament. h/t Stacie Stark Morton photo

Congratulations ladies!

