Smiles: Four Fremont County cross country runners receive All-State honors

(Fremont County, WY) – With the cross country season now completed, the All-State selections have been released by the Wyoming High School Coaches Association. Four Fremont County high school athletes made the list this year! Runners who finish in the top ten in their classification received All-State honors.

Here are all who were selected for All-State

Lander

Ameya Eddy

Blue Blackburn

Riverton

Kaden Chatfield

St. Stephens

Nehemiah Divers

You can read the full results by clicking here.