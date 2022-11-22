Smiles: FBLA/FFA groups from LVHS, LMS prepared Thanksgiving meals for over 100 district families; raised over $1100

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Lander Middle School (LMS) FBLA and FFA groups displayed community leadership for their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Project once again this year, preparing meals for 108 families.

In addition to the meal baskets, the kiddos raised over $1,100 in combined cash and gift card donations.

Students met up in the LVHS gym on November 22 to prepare and deliver the baskets.

“We take tremendous pride in ensuring that families with food insecurities within FCSD #1 are able to have the items necessary to have a great Thanksgiving dinner,” FBLA Advisor John Rounds told County 10 when they kicked off the fundraiser with the turkey scavenger hunt back in October.

“The turkey basket project is a big deal here at LVHS,” commented Ivor Mcphie, FFA Chapter President for LVHS. “I think we were able to provide meals for 108 families in need.”

Madi Clancy, FBLA President, added that seeing the impact on the community amazed her as well. “It’s kind of crazy to think of how many people we helped. I think it was 528 people this year.”