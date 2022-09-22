Smiles: Dubois sophomore receives Central Wyoming Youth of the Year award

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Casper, WY) – Isabell Norris, a sophomore from Dubois K-12 School, was named Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Youth of the Year on Wednesday, September 14, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s 24th Annual Awards & Recognition breakfast in Casper.

As the child of a single mother who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Isabell had to learn life lessons more quickly. She credits the Boys & Girls Club with teaching her leadership and independence.

After her mother suffered a recent stroke, Isabell had to teach her to walk and talk again. Through this experience, she grew in leadership, courage and empathy.

She is a straight A student who participates in basketball, volleyball and track. “I don’t think I would be the person I am today without the leadership the Club has given me,” said Isabell.

Because of her love for animals, Isabell plans to become a veterinarian after graduation.

“In addition to the Club and my family, my horses have always helped me when I’m in a rough place. They’ve always been there for me. When I am struggling with handling everything at home I know that there is always a place to go to clear my head and get back onto my feet again,” said Isabell.

Isabell Norris, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Youth of the Year Acceptance Speech.

Isabell received a $7,500 scholarship from the late Ruth R. Ellbogen, who endowed the Scholarship Education Fund of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation. She also received a Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Youth of the Year plaque.

Isabell will go on to represent the Club at the state Youth of the Year Competition in February.

In deciding the Youth of the Year, there are five categories that are equally weighed. The winning youth is the individual who best embodies the qualities of strong character, leadership and confidence.

Four Youth of the Year finalists competed in the Youth of the Year competition in Casper on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

They each presented a three-minute speech to a panel of judges and participated in individual interviews with the judges.

“I am so incredibly proud of Bell and all of her hard work. She is so deserving of the Youth of the Year award, and I look forward to witnessing all of her success in the coming years. She has a great future ahead of her and the courage and tenacity to achieve her dreams,” said Lauren Giambalvo, Boys & Girls Club of Dubois Assistant Director.