Smiles: 8 local 1A/2A basketball players received All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes were named All-State for 1A/2A basketball.

Maren Baker – Dubois

Ryan Wells – Dubois

Hailey Donelson – Shoshoni

Shye Killsontop – Wyoming Indian

Elianna Duran – Wyoming Indian

Alex Mills – Shoshoni

Jaycee Herbert – Wind River

Wylie Shearer – Wind River

WCA guidelines state that current WCA member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. All nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference selections. The WCA is not responsible for any criteria or selection process used in selecting All-Conference awards. Criteria for All-State selection is left up to the sports association. 14 student-athletes in each classification are awarded Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball.