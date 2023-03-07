Smiles: 8 local 1A/2A basketball players received All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes were named All-State for 1A/2A basketball.
- Maren Baker – Dubois
- Ryan Wells – Dubois
- Hailey Donelson – Shoshoni
- Shye Killsontop – Wyoming Indian
- Elianna Duran – Wyoming Indian
- Alex Mills – Shoshoni
- Jaycee Herbert – Wind River
- Wylie Shearer – Wind River
WCA guidelines state that current WCA member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. All nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference selections. The WCA is not responsible for any criteria or selection process used in selecting All-Conference awards. Criteria for All-State selection is left up to the sports association. 14 student-athletes in each classification are awarded Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball.