#Smiles: 8 local 1A/2A basketball players received All-State honors

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
(Stock Photo)

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes were named All-State for 1A/2A basketball.

  • Maren Baker – Dubois
  • Ryan Wells – Dubois
  • Hailey Donelson – Shoshoni
  • Shye Killsontop – Wyoming Indian
  • Elianna Duran – Wyoming Indian
  • Alex Mills – Shoshoni
  • Jaycee Herbert – Wind River
  • Wylie Shearer – Wind River

WCA guidelines state that current WCA member coaches may nominate and vote for All-State awards. All nominees must be 1st Team All-Conference selections. The WCA is not responsible for any criteria or selection process used in selecting All-Conference awards. Criteria for All-State selection is left up to the sports association. 14 student-athletes in each classification are awarded Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Basketball.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.