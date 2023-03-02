Smiles: 7 local wrestlers receive All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Wrestling selections have been made, and the following student-athletes from Fremont County have been honored.
- AnnaBeth Bornhoft – Wind River
- Molly Bornhoft – Wind River
- Cody Cunningham – Lander
- Hunter Velarde – Lander
- Wyatt Trembly – Dubois
- Pehton Truempler – Shoshoni
- Landon Rhyne – Wind River
WCA guidelines honor the top two finishers in each weight classification at the WHSAA State Wrestling Championships as All-State.
Congratulations!