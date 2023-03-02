#Smiles: 7 local wrestlers receive All-State honors

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
Cody Cunningham in the Class 3-A 285 pound championship match - -{h/t Kolby-Fedore - Wyopreps}

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Wrestling selections have been made, and the following student-athletes from Fremont County have been honored.

  • AnnaBeth Bornhoft – Wind River
  • Molly Bornhoft – Wind River
  • Cody Cunningham – Lander
  • Hunter Velarde – Lander
  • Wyatt Trembly – Dubois
  • Pehton Truempler – Shoshoni
  • Landon Rhyne – Wind River

WCA guidelines honor the top two finishers in each weight classification at the WHSAA State Wrestling Championships as All-State.

Congratulations!

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.