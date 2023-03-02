Smiles: 7 local wrestlers receive All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Wrestling selections have been made, and the following student-athletes from Fremont County have been honored.

AnnaBeth Bornhoft – Wind River

Molly Bornhoft – Wind River

Cody Cunningham – Lander

Hunter Velarde – Lander

Wyatt Trembly – Dubois

Pehton Truempler – Shoshoni

Landon Rhyne – Wind River

WCA guidelines honor the top two finishers in each weight classification at the WHSAA State Wrestling Championships as All-State.

Congratulations!