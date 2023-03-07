Smiles: 7 Lander skiers received All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The following student-athletes from Lander were named All-State for Nordic Skiing.

Emily Anderson

Shayla Babits

Ameya Eddy

Divya Forbis

Otus Beason

Bennett Hutchison

Diego Lobatos

WCA guidelines honor the top 10 individuals based on the season’s race point totals using the format from the International World Cup as All-State.

Several of these skiers qualified for Junior Nationals, which is coming up on March 11-16 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They are almost to their fundraising goal. Click here to donate.