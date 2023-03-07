Smiles: 7 Lander skiers received All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.
(Lander, WY) – The following student-athletes from Lander were named All-State for Nordic Skiing.
- Emily Anderson
- Shayla Babits
- Ameya Eddy
- Divya Forbis
- Otus Beason
- Bennett Hutchison
- Diego Lobatos
WCA guidelines honor the top 10 individuals based on the season’s race point totals using the format from the International World Cup as All-State.
Several of these skiers qualified for Junior Nationals, which is coming up on March 11-16 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They are almost to their fundraising goal. Click here to donate.