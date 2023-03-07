#Smiles: 7 Lander skiers received All-State honors

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
Bennett Hutchinson (h/t Reva Lobatos)

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – The following student-athletes from Lander were named All-State for Nordic Skiing.

  • Emily Anderson
  • Shayla Babits
  • Ameya Eddy
  • Divya Forbis
  • Otus Beason
  • Bennett Hutchison
  • Diego Lobatos

WCA guidelines honor the top 10 individuals based on the season’s race point totals using the format from the International World Cup as All-State.

Several of these skiers qualified for Junior Nationals, which is coming up on March 11-16 in Fairbanks, Alaska. They are almost to their fundraising goal. Click here to donate.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.