Smiles: 6 local indoor track & field athletes received All-State honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes have been selected as 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Indoor Track & Field recipients.
- Joel Bever – Lander
- Gage Gose – Lander
- Reed McFadden – Lander
- Aidan Russell – Lander
- Matisse Weaver – Lander
- Watie Whiteplume – Riverton
WCA guidelines honor the top 2 finishers in each individual event and the winning relay team in each classification at the WHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships as All-State.