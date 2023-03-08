Smiles: 6 local indoor track & field athletes received All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes have been selected as 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Indoor Track & Field recipients.

Joel Bever – Lander

Gage Gose – Lander

Reed McFadden – Lander

Aidan Russell – Lander

Matisse Weaver – Lander

Watie Whiteplume – Riverton

WCA guidelines honor the top 2 finishers in each individual event and the winning relay team in each classification at the WHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships as All-State.