#Smiles: 6 local indoor track & field athletes received All-State honors

#Smiles by Rendezvous Dental
Gage Gose winning the 55 meter hurdles - {h/t Kirk Miller}

(Fremont County, WY) – The following student-athletes have been selected as 2023 Wyoming Coaches Association All-State Indoor Track & Field recipients.

  • Joel Bever – Lander
  • Gage Gose – Lander
  • Reed McFadden – Lander
  • Aidan Russell – Lander
  • Matisse Weaver – Lander
  • Watie Whiteplume – Riverton

WCA guidelines honor the top 2 finishers in each individual event and the winning relay team in each classification at the WHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships as All-State.

