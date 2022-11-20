#Smiles: 17 Fremont County football players earned All-State honors

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Coaches Association has announced the players who were selected for the 2022 class for All-State Football. 17 Fremont County athletes were selected from four schools. Athletes to be recognized must be voted on by the coaches.

Here is the list of the local athletes who received All-State honors:

Dubois

  • Clayton Rux
  • Wyatt Trembly
  • Ryan Wells

Shoshoni

  • Cannon Campbell
  • Korbin Dewitt
  • Trey Fike
  • Dom Jarvis
  • Alex Mills
  • Jaxson Stanley
  • Pehton Trumpler

Wind River

  • Casey Befus
  • Cooper Frederick
  • Tucker Jensen
  • Cadler Johnson

Lander

  • Gabe Harris
  • Matisse Weaver
  • Brenon Stauffenberg

