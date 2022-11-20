Smiles: 17 Fremont County football players earned All-State honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Coaches Association has announced the players who were selected for the 2022 class for All-State Football. 17 Fremont County athletes were selected from four schools. Athletes to be recognized must be voted on by the coaches.

Here is the list of the local athletes who received All-State honors:

Dubois

Clayton Rux

Wyatt Trembly

Ryan Wells

Shoshoni

Cannon Campbell

Korbin Dewitt

Trey Fike

Dom Jarvis

Alex Mills

Jaxson Stanley

Pehton Trumpler

Wind River

Casey Befus

Cooper Frederick

Tucker Jensen

Cadler Johnson

Lander