(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow persists in western regions, with 30+ mph wind gusts in some areas of the county.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today though, with similar temperatures expected for Tuesday.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and upper single digits.

h/t NWSR