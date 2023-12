(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some very light snow continues over western Wyoming today, but should decrease through the day.

Gusty winds continue, but should also improve for most locations as the day continues.

Temperatures will be near normal to slightly above normal today, with highs in the 30’s and lower 40’s for most.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas. h/t NWSR