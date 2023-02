(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a few snow showers are possible across far western WY this morning again today, with most areas in Fremont County remaining free from precipitation.

Winds in the usual areas will continue today and increase tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today, with highs in the 20’s for most, and Dubois at 33 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the single digits and lower teens for most. h/t NWSR