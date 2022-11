(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be a little warmer today, with snow continuing for the northwest throughout the day.

A weather system enters the state Thursday, which will stick around through Friday and bring significant snow to western Wyoming and strong winds to some areas.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most today, with Dubois at 30 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be lower to upper teens. h/t NWSR