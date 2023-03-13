Slightly warmer temperatures today; light snow to the west

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow continues over western parts of the state today through Tuesday morning, with afternoon temps warming by 4-8 degrees compared to Sunday.

An approaching storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western regions and potentially strong winds to central Wyoming from Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30’s today, with Dubois at 44 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits. h/t NWSR