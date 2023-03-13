Slightly warmer temperatures today; light snow to the west

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow continues over western parts of the state today through Tuesday morning, with afternoon temps warming by 4-8 degrees compared to Sunday.

An approaching storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western regions and potentially strong winds to central Wyoming from Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30’s today, with Dubois at 44 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the single digits.

h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.