(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking partly cloudy and slightly warmer today.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop along the northern mountains and Bighorn Basin, and Monday will see more widespread activity across the north.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

h/t NWSR