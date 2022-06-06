SLIB unanimously approved Hudson’s BRC request

(Hudson, WY) – On Thursday, June 2 the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program applications from the towns of Hudson and Sinclair. The five elected officials did not approve a BRC request from the Town of Lyman.

SLIB considered these projects after the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended similar funding at its May 11 quarterly meeting.

The town of Hudson requested a $248,513 Community Readiness grant to extend the town’s existing water line from Kansas Avenue approximately 600 yards under the little Popo Agie River to Frank’s Meats and the surrounding land. The extension will serve two businesses and stub out to the adjacent 12 acres of land for further business or residential expansion opportunities. The project will also serve five existing residences that would not have to haul water anymore. The board unanimously approved this request.