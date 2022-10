(Fremont County, WY) – You may have seen some filming happening and wondered what’s going on. Well, Netherlands-based production company, Propellor Film, has been filming a portion of an independent movie in Fremont County.

The film, Sleep., is about “a father’s journey through the American landscape as he struggles to accept the loss of his daughter.”

Filming will take place in the Netherlands, Utah, Nevada, California, and Fremont County.

