Sinks Canyon Conservancy logo contest winner announced

The Sinks Canyon Conservancy (SCC), a local volunteer group dedicated to promote and support the scientific, educational and cultural programs and projects in and around Sinks Canyon, is pleased to announce the winner of their logo contest.

Sixteen designers submitted a total of 49 designs for the SCC to consider and we are happy to announce the winning logo designer, Ashley Eckley.

She is a local Fremont County resident who is a clinical aesthetician with Benessere Clinic in Lander and Riverton. Her interest in art while in high school has led her to create graphic designs for local businesses while marketing using social media over the past eight years. She says, “When I’m not in the treatment room or building designs, you can find me cheering for my daughter at sporting events or adventuring with family or singing. It is an honor to be a part of the branding for Sinks Canyon Conservancy!”

