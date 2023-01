(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, patchy fog will impact the areas surrounding Fremont County this morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be about the same as Friday, though winds will be gustier around central portions of the state.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid 20’s for most, with Dubois a bit warmer at 36 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower teens to single digits. h/t NWSR