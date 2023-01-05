Similar temperatures to yesterday; 30-45 mph wind gusts for portions of the county

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight.

Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont County, with Dubois, Jeffrey City and the South Pass area experiencing 30-45 mph wind gusts.

Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected.

Advertisement

Temperatures remain similar to yesterday, with highs today in the upper teens for most areas, and lows tonight in the upper single digits to lower teens.

h/t NWSR

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.