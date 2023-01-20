Significant birthdays celebrated at Morning Star Care Center Friday

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Morning Star Care Center was a buzz today, January 20, with two birthday celebrations. Eastern Shoshone elder Rosie Harris turned 103, and elder Doris Ingwerson turned 99.

The staff at Morning Star Care Center interviewed both Rosie and Doris. Below is what they shared:

Doris was a sheep farmer and raised her children on the family farm located outside of Riverton. Doris has grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris enjoys playing cards and going on the different activities. Doris enjoys all foods and loves living here at MSCC.

Doris Ingwerson turned 99 years young today (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Rosie lived in a log cabin as a child. She was married at the age of 19 to Fred Harris Sr. She had 3 children, 2 boys and 1 daughter and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosie attended school in Crowheart, night school in Lander and went to boarding school in Kansas.

During her lifetime, she lived and worked on their family ranch, worked for the WPA, sewing classes for the tribe, and helped deliver food to many different families. Rose was one of 13 children, she was a young girl when her mother passed in childbirth. Her memory of her mother was that she was a good cook and hard worker.

“The Depression was hard, gas was 10 cents a gallon and the car we bought was $800.”

A historical event Rose stated impacted her was the Tunison Agreement. They didn’t give you all the money at once, you had to go to the Agency to request the money.

Christmas is Rosie’s favorite holiday and she reports she gets lots of gifts.

Rosie enjoyed going to the Pow Wows, watching the dancers and hearing the singing. She liked to attend The Gift of the Waters in Thermopolis when she was able to attend. Rosie enjoys playing cards and Bingo. Her favorite animals are dogs and cats. She enjoys collecting family photos and newspaper articles. Rosie enjoys being outside in the summer because it is warm. She likes to watch horseshoes, people and cars driving by.

Rose is a morning person and rarely gets upset. Her favorite foods are meat, buffalo, berries, deer meat and fresh trout. She does not care for potatoes at breakfast, she prefers bacon and eggs.

She reports her greatest accomplishment is that she lived to be 100 years old. She has done everything she wanted to do throughout her life.

A great piece of advice for future generations: don’t smoke, don’t drink and drive, take care of your kids, and take care of your parents. Fort Washakie High School Traditional Club visited Rosie on her birthday (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)