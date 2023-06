(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, low clouds are east of the Divide this morning, with a light drizzle and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Showers & thunderstorms will develop over the south this afternoon, moving to the northeast. Some storms may be strong, with large hail, strong winds and heavy rain possible.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s today, with lows tonight in the mid to upper 40’s for most.

h/t NWSR