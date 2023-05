(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be cooler with more showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially East of the Divide.

Windy conditions will develop across Northern Wyoming, and local flooding remains possible.

Tomorrow will see fewer showers but looks to remain windy.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s to mid 60’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s and mid 30’s for the windier areas. h/t NWSR