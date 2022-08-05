Showers likely today, Saturday; warm, dry conditions expected early next week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, widespread showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop early this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially across the west and north.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most, with Riverton and Dubois the outliers at 90 and 72 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Showers and storms continue through Saturday, and temperatures will be seasonal through Sunday, but the heat returns next week.