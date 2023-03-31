Showboat Retirement Center resident advocates for safety after nasty fall in January, celebrates with sign dedication

(Lander, WY) – When Showboat Retirement Center resident Deanne Anderson took a tumble back in January and suffered some pretty serious injuries, she knew she wasn’t going to let someone else go through the same ordeal if she could help it.

The cause of the fall stemmed from an incident where a vehicle had parked in the spot where Anderson and other residents are usually dropped off from the Senior Center bus.

Because the car was there, the bus had to park in a different area where there was ice, and Anderson fell when she exited.

“My whole entire face was bruised with scratches all over,” Anderson told County 10, adding that a fellow resident (who wished to remain anonymous) sat with her the whole time until the ambulance showed up.

“I almost looked like the Exorcist!” she went on to joke about the swelling in her eyes and neck, maintaining good spirits about the injuries and incident.

Seeing the opportunity and potential for a sign to be installed to remind folks that the area is for loading and unloading and has a time limit, Anderson reached out to Jeree Foote, the Resident Care Manager.

“She said, ‘We need a sign for the backlot,'” Jeree commented before adding that Anderson was even ready to start sitting out front to “hand out tickets” to the violators.

“Deanne used her voice to help the community here at Showboat, and it’s very commendable. She’s an active member of our community and we are very proud of her.”

Due to her efforts, Jeree and the folks at Showboat were able to make the sign become a reality, and even dedicated it to Anderson as well. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea





Following the official ribbon cutting and dedication on March 31, Anderson was treated to party with some of the other residents, music from Showboat’s owner (and Jeree’s husband) Ron, and a celebratory ribbon-cutting cake made by the Showboat’s own Aleta Phillips and Daryl Lindwurm.

Check out some more photos of the celebration and ceremony below, and be sure to say thanks to Deanne if you see her for being such a caring member of the community! h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea