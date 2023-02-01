Shovel smart – Avoiding winter workout woes

Fremont Therapy Group wants you to be aware of the dangers related to shoveling snow. Especially the amount Fremont County has seen this winter. Snow shoveling is a common cause of soft tissue injuries & low back pain.

“This winter has started out tough! We want to ensure that our community is prepared to face the elements without causing an injury that will prevent them from doing what they love!” exclaimed Rachael Medow, PTA.

An average of 11,500 people are treated at emergency rooms for injuries and medical emergencies related to snow shoveling each year, according to a report released on Jan. 17th by the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Data from between 1990 and 2006 shows the majority of the injuries were soft-tissue injuries, with the lower back being affected 34 percent of the time. Acute musculoskeletal exertion was the cause of injury in 54 percent of the cases, followed by slips and falls (20 percent) and being struck by a snow shovel (15 percent). Study authors recommended individuals talk to their doctor before shoveling snow, particularly those who do not exercise regularly, have a medical condition or are in a high-risk group. They also recommended alternative snow removal methods.

CLEARING SNOW & ICE

Clearing snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks is hard work. To prevent injuries, follow these safety tips from the National Safety Council, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and other prevention organizations.

Dress warmly, paying special attention to feet, hands, nose, and ears

Avoid shoveling snow if you are out of shape. If you have a history of heart trouble, do not shovel snow unless your doctor says it’s okay.

Do light warm-up exercises before shoveling and take frequent breaks

If possible, push snow in front of you. If you have to lift it, pick up small amounts and lift with your legs, not your back. Do not toss snow over your shoulder or to the side.

USE ERGONOMIC LIFTING TECHNIQUE

Whenever possible, push the snow to one side rather than lifting it. When lifting the snow shovel is necessary, make sure to use ergonomic lifting techniques.

Always face towards the object you intend to lift {ie have your shoulders and hips both squarely facing it)

Bend at the hips, not the low back, and push the chest out, pointing forward. Then, bend your knees and lift with your leg muscles, keeping your back straight

Keep your loads light and do not lift an object that is too heavy for you

If you must lift a shovel full, grip the shovel with one hand as close to the blade as comfortably as possible and the other hand on the handle {handle and arm length will vary the technique)

Avoid twisting the back to move your object to its new location – always pivot your whole body to face the new direction

Keep the heaviest part of the object close to your body at your center of gravity – do not extend your arms to throw the snow

Walk to the new location to deposit the item rather than reaching or tossing

Shovel safely, Fremont County!