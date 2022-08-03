Shoshoni’s Spratt wins Ladies Breakaway at Wind River Rodeo Roundup

The second, and final day of the Wind River Roundup Rodeo was a cooler, damp affair as a late afternoon front cooled down the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena after a blistering hot opening day. The rodeo paid out an impressive $28,247 in total prize money, but for the second day, no one was able to score in the bull riding competition. Chris Williams of Greybull flew out of the chute on Rain Cloud {h/t Randy Tucker}

Coralee Spratt of Shoshoni was the only Fremont County champion, winning $1,390.26 with a quick time of 2.4 seconds in ladies breakaway roping. There were 15 other cowboys and cowgirls from Wyoming that took home prize money, but the bulk of the prize winners hailed from Louisiana, Montana, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.

Spratt not only won the breakaway event, but her $1,390.26 prize was the highest paid out at the rodeo.

Ladies breakaway was very competitive, with a lot of time penalties attached on Tuesday night for breaking the barrier early.

Dave Gamblin and Tyler Boyd of Wheatland roped their steer but finished out of the money {h/t Randy Tucker}

As is usually the case with rodeos, the top total aggregate prize money went to the team roping event which paid out a total of $8,225 to the six teams that completed the heading and heeling of their steer.

This was the 40th year of the Wind River Rodeo Roundup with earlier fair rodeos dating back to the early days of Fremont County held under different names and with different sponsors.

40th Wind River Roundup Rodeo Final Results:

Bareback Riding:

1. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, MT, 81, $846, 2. Mason A. Stuller, Veneta, OR, 80, $634.50, 3. Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, CO, 77.5, $423, 4. Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, 76.5 $211.50 – Total $2,115.00

Barrel Racings:

1. Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, TX, 17.11, $908.04, 2. Sharon Harrell, Wickenberg, AZ, 17.45, $778.32, 3. Tayle Moeykens, Three Forks, MT, 17.54, $648.60, 4. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX 17.55, $562.12, 5. Tasha Welsh, Dublin, TX/Heidi Tillard, Douglas, WY 17.58, $396.16, 7. Presley Smith, Danham Springs, LA, 17.63, $259.44, 8. Traci Nelson, Loveland, CO, 1770, $172.96, 9. Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX 17.72, $129.72, 10. Kelby Eastman, Pine Bluffs, WY 17.74, $86.48 – Total $4,324

Ladies Breakaway Roping

1. Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, WY 2.40, $1390.26, 2. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX 2.50, $1,150.56, 3. Braylee Shepherd, Nephi, UT, 2.90, $910.85, 4. Wacey Day, Fleming, CO, 3.30, $671.16, 5. Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, TX, 3.50, $431.46, 6.Makenzi Smith, Middletown, CA, 3.60, $239.70 – Total $4,794.00

Saddle Bronc

1.Shea Fournier, Raceland, LA, 81.5, $1165.60, 2. Cree Minkoff, Billings, MT, 81, $874.20, 3. Ira Dickenson, Rock Springs, WY, 80.5, $582.80, 4. Garrett Uptain, Craig, CO, 79.0, $145.70 – Total $2,914.00 Caden Hunter Grisedale of Bakersfield, California competed in saddle bronc {h/t Randy Tucker}

Steer Wrestling:

1. Austin Reece Anderson, Molt, MT, 4.0, $875.32, 2. Austin Eller, Glendo, WY, 5.0, $721.92, 3. Tait Kvistad, Wiggins, CO, 5.2, $571.52, 4. Brady Thurston, Lance Creek, WY, 10.0, $421.12, 5. Brady Buum, Keenesburg, CO, 11.1, $270.72, 6. Ty Everson, Laramie, WY 15.3, $150.40 – Total $3008

Tie Down Roping:

1.Kasen Brennise, Craig, CO, 9.6, $1,146.80, 2. Brandt Ross, Sheridan, WY, 11.2, $860.10, 3. Kyle Belew, La Junta, CO, 11.3, $573.40, 4. Wyatt Uptain, Craig, CO, 13.2, $286.70 – Total $2,867

Team Roping:

1.Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ, JC Flake, Laramie, WY 5.2, $1,192.63, 2. Casey Tew, Weatherford, TX/Matt Schieck, Casper, WY/Shane Sims, Rock Springs, WY/Burt Reno, Gillette, WY, 6.1, $884.19, 4. Coy Marshall Johnson, Buffalo, WY/Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney, WY, 6.4, $575.75, 5. Tanner D. Pallesen, Manila, UT/Arye Espenscheid, Big Piney, WY, 9.8, $370.13, 6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ/Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, 10.2 $205.63 – Total $8,225