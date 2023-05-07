ShoshoniBiz: New Fast Lane now open

(Shoshoni, WY) – The much anticipated new Fast Lane was hoppin’ Friday after it opened its doors Thursday night. Located just behind the former store at 110 W 2nd Street at the crossroads of Wyoming.

Owner Tim Davis shared he deeply appreciates the longtime customers and the town.

“A little bit of this is just giving back,” he said.

Advertisement

This is his third Fast Lane in Shoshoni since 1985.

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith and Lander Mayor Monte Richardson enjoyed stopping by the new store Friday. Richardson was passing through and Highsmith was grabbing lunch.

Be sure to stop in the next chance you get! Tim Davis with his crew at the new Fast Lane (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)